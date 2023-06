2023 AC Golf Classic raises record $460,000

CARMEL (IN) — It was a historic day on Monday, June 19 at Woodland Country Club in Carmel, In.

That’s because the 2023 AC Golf Classic, WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun’s annual charity golf outing, raised a record $460,000 for Teachers’ Treasures.

Check out the video above for great highlights from this special day that raised money for teachers and inner-city students in Indianapolis.