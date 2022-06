Sports

2nd Annual tee off for Tyler Trent golf outing is Monday

(WISH) — This year’s Tee Off for Tyler Charity Golf Classic starts Monday.

The event honors the inspiring Purdue superfan Tyler Trent. He died at age 20 in January 2019 after losing a battle with a rare bone cancer. The Tyler Trent Foundation nonprofit organizes the event.

Tyler’s parents, Tony and Kelly Trent, talked about the second annual golfing event on Saturday during “Daybreak.”