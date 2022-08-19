Sports

4-time Indianapolis 500 winner Castroneves signs IndyCar extension

Helio Castroneves of Brazil celebrates his back-to-back victories by drinking two jugs of the traditional milk on May 26, 2002, in the 86th running of Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis (Photo by Jeff Haynes/AFP via Getty Images)

MADISON, Ill. (AP/WISH) — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will return next year for a 26th full season in IndyCar.

He has signed a one-year contract extension with Meyer Shank Racing.

The additional season was announced ahead of Saturday night’s race outside of St. Louis on the final oval on this year’s IndyCar schedule.

Castroneves has been outstanding at World Wide Technology Raceway and is hoping for a big finish to mark what has been an inconsistent season with MSR. But the results haven’t mattered so much as Castroneves has proven to be a sponsor’s dream and gives the team an automatic shot to win the Indianapolis 500.

He won the Indianapolis 500 in 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021.