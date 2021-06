Sports

72-year-old John Force wins NHRA New England Nationals

NHRA Funny Car driver John Force celebrates a victory on stage at the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado, on July 22, 2018. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — John Force on Sunday raced to his second Funny Car victory of the year and record 153rd overall, beating teammate Robert Hight in the NHRA New England Nationals.

The 72-year-old Force had a 3.972-second run at 327.51 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel and Aaron Stanfield in Pro Stock.

Torrence beat Mike Salinas with a 3.827 at 324.44, and Stanfield topped Greg Anderson withba 6.576 at 209.88 in a Chevrolet Camaro.