A special celebrity guest and big Colts fan attends training camp

NASCAR Chase Briscoe's car number is 14, and the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 8, 2023, gave him a jersey with his number during Colts training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Anthony Calhoun)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Colts training camp continued Tuesday at Grand Park Sports Campus.

The Indianapolis Colts will play their first preseason game of the year Saturday in Buffalo against the Bills.

On Tuesday, a special celebrity guest and big Colts fan attended practice at training camp. NASCAR Cup Series veteran driver Chase Briscoe and his family were guests of the Colts. He’s from Mitchell, a Lawrence County city of 3,940, that’s about a 100-minute drive south-southwest of Indianapolis.

Briscoe has been a die-hard Colts fan for a very long time.

“I’m excited for this year,“ Briscoe said.

Briscoe’s car number is 14, and Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox presented Briscoe with a No. 14 Colts jersey after practice.

The 28-year-old driver said he has the utmost respect for these Colts players. “We both (NASCAR and NFL) professional athletes and to do that at the top level it takes a lot of commitment.” Briscoe said. “There’s a lot of sacrifice when it comes to family and things like that so I can definitely appreciate the grind.”

Briscoe said he can’t wait for the upcoming Colts season especially getting the chance to watch rookie quarterback and the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Anthony Richardson, play for the horseshoe.

“I know one thing, he is a freak just looking at him, he’s huge he’s bigger than the other guys (quarterbacks). “Briscoe said. “If he can throw the ball, it’s going to be exciting. He can definitely run fast and everything else. I think it is going to be a learning curve I feel like anytime you see a rookie come into the league. It’s hard to just light the world on fire right away. If we can get the whole team around him it should be fun to watch. We need another franchise quarterback so hopefully he can be that guy.“

Briscoe and drivers from NASCAR and IndyCar will invade Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the weekend. The IndyCar drivers take center stage at 2 p.m. Saturday. The NASCAR Brickyard 200 is set to start at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. All events at IMS will be on the Road Course.