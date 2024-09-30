A win, a loss, and a call for a new kicker: Daybreak discusses the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts tamed the terrible towels at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, but in the hours after the victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, many are worried about a loss that came with the win.

“We’ve seen (Quarterback Anthony) Richardson using his legs more the last few games – and with great success,” WISH-TV Colts contributor Heather Lloyd told Daybreak. Then she added a now-familiar warning: “With that, comes a risk.”

Run! Now slide!

Richardson headed to the sideline early in the game, prematurely ending what injuries had already limited to just the eighth start of his career.

“In the first quarter, he took off running and went down with a hard hit. He came off the field, went back in, and took off running again!” Heather said, expressing both appreciation for the effort and apprehension about the long-term dangers. “After going down again, Richardson walked off the field gingerly and walked right back to the locker room. He finished the game on the sideline watching veteran Joe Flacco step in and lead the team to victory.”

Closing the Curtain

“Halfway through the game, I said to my family, ‘Have you heard TJ Watt’s name yet?’ He was limited to two tackles,” Lloyd pointed out the centerpiece of a Pittsburgh defense that did not live up to its reputation. She then cracked, “This wasn’t the Steelers team I expected to see yesterday, but this one is welcome back anytime!”

In particular, Lloyd had high praise for the Colts offensive line for keeping the Steelers in check for most of the game, especially rookie Tanor Bortolini in at center for Ryan Kelly.

Kick(er) to the curb?

Lloyd made clear in her Week 3 analysis that she had no patience left for the current state of the kicking game. Then, a long miss against the Steelers prompted a blunt call for change.

Heather referred to last week’s reluctance to try a 50+ yarder. “So imagine my surprise, when they trot Matt Gay out to attempt a 54-yarder in the third quarter. I kid you not, my eyes were covered. I couldn’t even watch it. And just as I feared, he missed it. Wide left again!”

Her suggested solution:

“I have an assignment for the Colts before they go down to Jacksonville this week – sign a new kicker!”

Related Coverage