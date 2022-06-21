Sports

AC Golf Classic raises record $450,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday was another record-setting day at the AC Golf Classic.

The annual AC Golf Classic, put on by WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, raised $450,000 for Teachers’ Treasures, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit store where teachers can obtain school supplies for students in need.

“AC is an inspiration and a model for all of us. I mean we all know, he has this magnetic personality and he’s just a giver, so I’m happy to be a part of it,” Frank Reich, head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, said. “This touches home with me; my parents were school teachers their whole lives. It’s very meaningful.”

Since the first AC Golf Classic in 2013, athletes, coaches, educators, celebrities, and business and community leaders have helped raise nearly $3 million for Teachers’ Treasures.