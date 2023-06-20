AC Golf Classic raises record $460,000 for Teachers’ Treasures

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The 2023 AC Golf Classic raised $460,000 for Teachers’ Treasures.

That’s a new record for News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun’s annual charity golf outing. This year’s was Monday at Woodland Country Club.

Teachers’ Treasures plays an important role in the community. It “obtains and distributes school supplies free to teachers of students in need,” according to the organization’s website.

The 2023 AC Golf Classic was a sold-out event and featured local celebrities and sports figures.

Heading into Monday, AC’s previous charity golf outings had raised nearly $3 million for education.