Sports

AC Golf Classic VIP Night: a hole in one

by: Tony Brunenkant
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun hosted Gold Sponsors of his Golf Classic Wednesday night at High Alpha ahead of Monday’s tee time.

A collection of the most prominent figures in our Central Indiana sports community come together for the special summer tradition. The fundraiser benefits Teacher’s Treasures, a non-profit store for teachers to obtain school supplies for students in need.

News 8’s Charlie Clifford spoke with Margaret Sheehan, executive director of the non-profit about the fundraiser.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Dining Out for Life Indianapolis fundraiser to raise funds to end HIV in Central Indiana tomorrow

All Indiana /

Indiana reports 6,093 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in previous week

Coronavirus /

EPA issues report on Plainfield Walmart Warehouse fire

I-Team 8 /

After review, Anderson school district ends ‘peace pipe’ routine

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.