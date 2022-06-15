Sports

AC Golf Classic VIP Night: a hole in one

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun hosted Gold Sponsors of his Golf Classic Wednesday night at High Alpha ahead of Monday’s tee time.

A collection of the most prominent figures in our Central Indiana sports community come together for the special summer tradition. The fundraiser benefits Teacher’s Treasures, a non-profit store for teachers to obtain school supplies for students in need.

News 8’s Charlie Clifford spoke with Margaret Sheehan, executive director of the non-profit about the fundraiser.