After cameo in Warren Central HS music video, aspiring rapper dreams big

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warren Central High School senior Shae Sparks can dream it.

“If you were in my head, next year I am going to be at the Grammys, BET awards, all kinds of things,” Sparks said.

Sparks is infused with ambition among a student body of over 3,500 at Warren Central High School, but she is no longer a secret on the east side.

“I was like is there anyone who can rap around here? People kept telling me her name,” said Marques Clayton, Warren Central High School athletic director.

This fall the WISH-TV “Spirit Banner Competition” took off thanks to social media efforts across central Indiana. The Warriors at Warren Central jumped into the fun and recruited Sparks for a little help.

She delivered dynamite by way of a music video made by students at the school.

“It (the music video) went crazy … it got like 40- or 50,000 views,” Sparks said.

The football team followed suit, rattling off an undefeated season in Class 6A.

“I thought we were going to win, but after those music videos came out, I was like, ‘We have to win,'” said David Bell, senior and wide receiver at Warren Central.

“A lot of kids are shy in high school, but Shae is not afraid to rap about whatever. I have a couple friends that think they are good, but I have to say she is better than those guys,” Bell said.

Now, no show is too big for Sparks.

“I am not trying to be a girl that is trying to do cute rap,” Sparks said. “I am not the typical female rapper.”

“I think after the WISH-TV video, people across the Midwest probably know who Shae Sparks is. It is refreshing when you see kids that still believe in their dreams,” Clayton said.

Different, at times is downright difficult. But if not, just keep dancing.