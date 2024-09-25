Alexander Rossi’s 2025 IndyCar team revealed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion has a new team for the upcoming NTT IndyCar Series season.

Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) announced on Wednesday afternoon that Alexander Rossi was joining the team for the 2025 season. It will be his first year of a multi-year deal with ECR.

Rossi will drive the No. 20 car.

“I’m honored that Ed (Carpenter) and the entire ECR ownership group recognize the value I can bring to the team,” Rossi said in a news release. “Their commitment to excellence, along with the power of Chevrolet and the ambitious plans they have for the future made this opportunity impossible to pass up. I’m eager to get started and contribute to the team’s continued success.”

Back in July, Arrow McLaren announced that Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard would be replacing Rossi on the team in 2025. That announcement kick off months of speculation on where Rossi would land.

Rossi raced at Arrow McLaren the last two seasons, finishing in 9th place in the IndyCar standings in 2023 before finishing in 10th place in the standings this past season.

ECR also revealed the rest of its driver lineup on Wednesday. Christian Rasmussen will be elevated to a full-time driver for the upcoming season as the driver of the No. 21 car. Rasmussen raced a partial schedule with ECR during the 2024 season.

“I’m incredibly excited to earn a full-time role with Ed Carpenter Racing,” Rasmussen said in the news release. “My rookie year in INDYCAR was full of firsts, and I can’t wait to bring everything I’ve learned into my second season. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and looking forward to team up with Alexander (Rossi) to push the team forward and fight towards the front of the grid more consistently.”

Carpenter meanwhile will be back behind the wheel for the team in its third car for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. He will be hoping to make his 22nd appearance in The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

“It is an exciting day to not only welcome Alex to the team, but to extend our relationship with Christian,”Carpenter said in the news release. “We are very excited about our lineup, and other partnership announcements that will be forthcoming. As excited as I am about these additions, I also want to thank Rinus (VeeKay) for his five years with the team. It is always hard to say goodbye to a teammate and a friend, but I am confident that Rinus’ career will continue to blossom. As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, I am fully focused on getting ECR back to new heights, winning races and contending for championships.”

Wednesday’s announcement came one day after ECR revealed that Indianapolis businessman Ted Gelov will become a co-owner of the Indianapolis-based race team.

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season begins on Sunday, March 2 on the Streets of St. Petersburg.