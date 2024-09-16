Aliyah Boston surprises Lawrence Township girls basketball players

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten athletes got the surprise of a lifetime today when Aliyah Boston surprised them at Dick’s Sporting Goods for a shopping spree.

The girls were from the Lawrence Township girls basketball team. They were each gifted a $500 gift card to spend at the store.

The star center acted as their personal shopping consultant.

Journey Mimms was one of the athletes. She was thrilled to meet Boston.

“It was pretty surprising,” Mimms said. “I was like, ‘Wow, is she really actually here? Am I sure I am dreaming? Like am I dreaming? Like someone wake me up. No, don’t wake me up. I want to keep looking at this.’ I was very surprised.”

Boston said she was happy to spend time with the next generation of athletes.

“I think it’s a great opportunity being a role model for young kids and them being able to be here with me physically, being able to talk to me, take pictures,” Boston said. “I think it’s a really cool moment for the both of us.”

The athletes got to walk away with new shoes, clothes and whatever else they needed to support their athletic journey.

These young women even got the exciting opportunity to take photos with Boston and get her autograph, which will likely stick with them forever.