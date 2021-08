All ACcess Indy

‘All ACcess Indy’: Former Colts RB Edgerrin James joins Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (WISH) — From the U to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James joins elite company this weekend.

James will share his special day with Colts owner, Jim Irsay. And Sunday, Peyton Manning will be inducted.

