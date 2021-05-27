All ACcess Indy – The 500

All ACcess Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Olivia Ray are getting you ready for the Indianapolis 500.

The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be marked by the return of fans to the stands with approximately 135,000 permitted into Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 race was run without a crowd in attendance.

2008 winner Scott Dixon sits on the pole for the fourth time.

Nine former winners hold spots in the field of 33, but a group of promising youngsters hope to build their own legacy.

Also, the first-ever female driver-owner duo qualified for the greatest spectacle in racing.

