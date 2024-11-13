LIV Golf tournament coming to Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — LIV Golf is headed to the Indianapolis area in 2025.

Sources tell News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun that the city of Westfield and LIV Golf have an agreement in place to bring the star-studded tournament to town.

The LIV Golf tournament will be at the prestigious course at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield the weekend of August 15-17, 2025. This is the first time that LIV Golf will be in the state of Indiana.

The tournament in central Indiana is expected to draw over 50,000 fans during the three-day event.

The tournament will be the individual champions final. The typical tournament purse pays out $4 million to the winner.

LIV Golf will bring plenty of talent with it to the Indianapolis area, including multiple major champions from the last three years. LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau won one of the majors this year, winning the US Open at Pinehurst. LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm won The Masters in 2023, and Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship in 2023. Cameron Smith won The Open at St. Andrews.

Other Masters champions on the LIV Golf tour include Dustin Johnson (2020), Patrick Reed (2018), Sergio Garcia (2017), Bubba Watson (2012 and 2014), Charl Schwartzel (2011), Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, and 2010).

Jon Rahm won the individual championship for LIV Golf in 2024. Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia rounded out the top three.

Las Vegas, Miami, Houston, Nashville, Greenbrier, Chicago, and Dallas hosted the LIV Golf tournaments that were in the United States this year.

Sources say that there will be live entertainment at the event to cap the weekend. This year, performers such as Bailey Zimmerman, Martin Gerrix, Macklemore, and Dan + Shay have performed at Liv Golf events. In years past, Zac Brown Band and Nelly have also performed at LIV Golf events.

Chatham Hills has hosted the NCAA women’s golf regional in 2023 and the PGA Indiana Open in 2022. It most recently hosted the MAC Championships in 2024.

The Club at Chatham Hills course was architecturally designed by Pete Dye. It was the last one that Dye designed and constructed on site.

Dye constructed a handful of other golf courses in the Indianapolis area, including Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel and Brickyard Crossing in Indianapolis. He is one of the most famous golf course architects in the last 50 years.