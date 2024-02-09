What Usher is saying about his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

LAS VEGAS (WISH) — He’s been in the spotlight since he was 15-years-old.

Now, Usher, one of the best performers in the world, will take center stage at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

“This is just really a testament of dedication,” Usher said Thursday. “I don’t have this moment by myself. All of my fans that I bring with me, each and every person that had something to do with the music, the creativity, everybody is a part of this celebratory moment.”

Usher is an eight-time Grammy Award winner and has had nine No. 1 hits during his career.

But, this will be the first time he will headline a Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“I push myself because that’s just a choice,” Usher said. “I want to be great. I want to set standards. I want to be a standard that is seen through my passion, my passion for music, my passion for creativity.”

Over 115 million people will have eyes on Usher on Sunday night, and he has just 13 minutes to deliver.

So, what can fans expect to see on Sunday from this music legend?

“There’s been these fantasy lists that have been going out and people trying to figure out what song I’m going to perform first, middle, last,” Usher said. “Who’s going to come on the stage with me? What I did is I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we’re headed in the future. What songs do I feel people know me for? What songs have been a celebration of all of the journey of what life and love and emotion has been offered in my music?”