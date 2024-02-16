All-Star weekend events: HBCU Classic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Historically Black Colleges and Universities Classic will take place during All-Star weekend on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This year’s game is a matchup between Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State. Under Armour will provide both universities with custom HBCU jerseys and sneakers from its Black History Month collection.

WISH-TV got a sneak peek of some of the gear on Friday’s Daybreak.

The shooting shirts feature logos on the front, while the back features the year. Dr. D’wayne Edwards, President And Founder Of Pensole Lewis College Of Business And Design says it’s important for the city and the students. “This is an amazing moment for them,” Edwards said.

Dr. Violent Ponders, a relative of the founder of Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design. Ponders says the HBCU experience is like no other. “HBCUs graduate more Black students than the predominantly white institutions. They come out with a confidence that you don’t get any place else,” Ponders said.

In addition to the jerseys and sneakers, the classic participants Virginia Union University (VUU) and Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) each will receive $100,000 from the NBA and AT&T as part of their ongoing commitment and support to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Edwards says this is a great opportunity for these schools to shine. “HBCUs have been historically underfunded for decades… the funding that’s needed to help further the development of the education needs at these schools,” Edwards said.

In addition to the game, there will be several activities for attendees, which include the AT&T HBCU Career Development Session, NBA HBCU Classic Pep Rally at Google Pixel Combine, NBA HBCU Classic Pre-Game Celebration, NBA All-Star x HBCU Student Art Design Showcase and the All-Star HBCU Event Intern Program. ESPN hosts and HBCU alumni Stephen A. Smith (WSSU) and Shannon Sharpe (Savannah State University) will also make an appearance to discuss their HBCU experiences.

For those interested in attending, click here for tickets. If you can’t make it, coverage of the 2024 NBA HBCU Classic will begin at 2 p.m. and broadcast on TNT, NBA TV, and ESPN2.