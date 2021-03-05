An emotional return for Sectional 10

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, the most talented collection of Indianapolis high school boys’ basketball talent converges at Arsenal Tech High School.

Seven programs entered the annual spotlight of the IHSAA’s Class 4A sectional 10, which advances just one team to the regional round next week.

In short, it is the most grueling opening round bracket that you will find – anywhere.

“Warren (Central High School) is there, L-N (Lawrence North High School) is there, Cathedral High School is there, L-C (Lawrence Central High School) is there,” Crispus Attucks Head Boys Basketball Coach Chris Hawkins said. “It is just a ‘Who’s, Who?’ You have to just lace it up and play.”

Last year at Lawrence Central High School, Lawrence North escaped in dramatic fashion on back-to-back nights to claim the 2020 Sectional 10 title, one of 63 trophies awarded across the state on the evening of March 7.

In a flash, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic ended the state tournament, and in the months to follow, rival teams from Sectional 10 mourned the tragic loss of special supporters of a collection of these storied programs.

At Warren Central High School, a pair of longtime Warriors fans, Charles Johnson and Roscoe Taylor, were both taken by COVID-19.

“Those bleachers there, this is right where Mr. Johnson and his wife Kay, and their daughter Cheryl sat,” Warren Central Athletic Director Marques Clayton said. “This is also where Roscoe (Taylor) sat.”

At North Central High School, a seat now sits empty for beloved Panthers Athletic Director Paul Loggan.

“You feel like he is sitting in the corner, but he isn’t,” Loggan’s son and Panthers Assistant Boys Basketball Coach Michael Loggan said. “Knowing where he sits in this gym, you feel like he is there, but at the end of the day you go home, and he is not (there).”

And at Lawrence North High School, the Wildcats already mourning the passing of super fan Larry Rush, learned longtime boys’ basketball Assistant Coach Jim DeSalle passed away due to COVID-19.

“I think of them all the time,” Lawrence North Head Basketball Coach Jack Keefer said. “He (DeSalle) was just a great guy. He loved basketball and loved our team. ”

One year later, inside the city and the state that holds high school basketball in a higher regard than anywhere in America, the excitement of Sectional 10 is back on full display.

Warren Central clawing back on Wednesday evening to thwart a valiant upset attempt by Dameriz Merriweather and Lawrence Central.

A pair of semifinal showdowns are set for Friday night including a top-10 clash between No. 3 Lawrence North and No. 8 Warren Central.

Above all, this is an escape for all of those inside the local Indianapolis high school basketball community who were faced with far too much tragedy over the past 12 months.

“We (Warren Central) have had them with us the entire year,” Clayton said of the late Charles Johnson and Roscoe Taylor. “We will carry them with us throughout sectionals and beyond, because that is the impact they have had on this community.”

“You just really can’t explain the feeling of where we are at now, and where we were before,” Hawkins added.

“We all know, as much as it hurts not having dad there, he wants us to smile, go on and be a positive impact,” Loggan said. “He loved it. He loved these kids. They meant the world to him and watching them compete on the biggest stage, it was great to see.”

Enjoy the theatre this weekend. We know there are special voices from above that will be cheering louder than any inside the gym.

