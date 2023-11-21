Analysis ranks Lucas Oil Stadium as one of best stadiums in NFL

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium has been named one of the top-rated NFL stadiums, according to an analysis.

“Online casino and sportsbook operator JeffBet analyzed reviews on Google, Yelp and TripAdvisor to determine the most popular NFL stadiums in America based on the average number of five-star ratings in total for each stadium,” according to a news release.

The analysis ranks Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers, as the top-rated stadium in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the home of the Colts came in second place, just ahead of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons.

The following is the top ten stadiums, followed by their average rating out of five stars:

Lambeau Field – 4.807 stars. Lucas Oil Stadium – 4.686. Mercedes-Benz Stadium – 4.682. Acrisure Stadium – 4.681. AT&T Stadium – 4.678. Arrowhead Stadium – 4.677. U.S. Bank Stadium – 4.675. M&T Bank Stadium – 4.674. Allegiant Stadium – 4.644. Empower Field at Mile High – 4.584.

Lambeau Field opened in 1957.

The analysis describes Lambeau Field as “the fifth largest stadium in the NFL, but according to ESPN, is best known for its atmosphere, history, and traditions.”

Lucas Oil Stadium opened in 2008.

The analysis described Lucas Oil Stadium as having a “unique retractable roof, which allows the stadium to be both an indoor and outdoor venue. The Colts’ home also hosted the Super Bowl XLVI, attracting fans from all over the US.”

The stadium that received the lowest overall score in the analysis was FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Its overall rating was 3.891.

A spokesman from JeffBet released the following statement in the analysis:

“With the 2023-24 NFL season in full swing, it is interesting to see why some stadiums are more popular than others based on reviews from Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor.

After analyzing all the reviews, it is apparent they all have such unique characteristics that make each individual one special. It really goes to show that no matter the size, cost, or how modern a stadium is, it doesn’t necessarily make it the most popular.”

The Colts host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Lucas Oil Stadium.