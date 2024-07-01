Anderson native named head coach of Texas A&M baseball

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anderson native Michael Earley has landed one of the hottest coaching jobs in college baseball.

Earley, who played baseball at Indiana University, was named the new head coach of Texas A&M.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity,” Earley said. “Thank you, General Welsh and Trev Alberts for putting your trust in me. Being a part of this University and this program is a dream come true. I will not let you down. See you in Omaha!”

The Aggies are coming off of a huge season that ended with a loss to Tennessee in the Men’s College World Series finals. The job became available after head coach Jim Schlossnagle bolted for the head coaching job at rival Texas. Earley, who was the team’s coach, had originally planned to leave with Schlossnagle but changed his mind after being offered the Aggies’ head coaching job.

“Michael is a very talented coach and recruiter, but what stood out to me was his character and the relationships he has built with his current and former players,” Aggies Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a statement announcing the move. “During our interview process, he was really impressive. I think it helps that he knows our current roster, which finished second in the country, and he also knows Aggieland and the 12th Man. I am excited about the future of Aggie baseball.”

Earley graduated from Anderson High School in 2006 and played travel baseball for the Indiana Bulls before going on to play one season at Cincinnati before transferring to play for IU.