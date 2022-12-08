Sports

Andrew Luck delivers heartfelt College Football Hall of Fame Induction speech

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Former Indianapolis Colts player Andrew Luck is seen during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Andrew Luck stayed true to form Tuesday evening in Las Vegas, delivering a College Football Hall of Fame Induction speech layered with introspection, humility, and a few of his staple cheesy jokes.

Luck admitted he wasn’t comfortable speaking first despite being the youngest inductee, and quickly loosened up the room with a light jab for the Heisman Trophy selection committee:

Can't stop smiling while watching Andrew Luck living his best life, cracking cheesy jokes, at his CFB Hall of Fame Induction. God speed, good sir.🎥@NFFnetwork @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/PVJqg19gMO — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) December 8, 2022

Luck kickoff off the induction speeches for the 21-member Class of 2022 which included LaVar Arrington, Champ Bailey, Michael Crabtree, Sylvester Croom, Mike Doss.

Luck took the stage just hours after his first on the record interview regarding his abrupt 2018 retirement from the NFL in a piece authored by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.

Here is Luck’s full 8:00 minute speech via the National Football Foundation: