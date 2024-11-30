Andrew Luck joins Stanford as football program’s General Manager

PALO ALTO, Cal. (WISH) — Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will be returning to his alma mater as the general manager of the football program.

Luck’s new role at Stanford University will put him in charge of the entire football program, and is a change from the traditional college GM, said ESPN College Gameday Insider Pete Thamel.

He will be in charge of the games and business side of football. He’ll manage coaches, recruiting, and roster management among other duties.

“I’m excited,” Luck told ESPN. “I think Stanford is taking an assertive and innovative step. We’re undoubtably the best athletic department in college sports. We have to re-prove it in football, and we’re excited to be part of that challenge.”