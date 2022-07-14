Sports

Andrew Luck sighting at Robert Mathis’ youth football camp

(Courtesy: Instagram: rmathis_the1st Caption: Former Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck (right center) helps out at former Colts Defensive End Robert Mathis (left center) at The Gridiron Gang youth football skills academy in Westfield, Ind.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rare public appearance in Indianapolis will cap off an unordinary week on social media these days for former Colts Pro Bowl Quarterback Andrew Luck.

Since his stunning retirement from the National Football League in August of 2019, Luck has maintained an extremely low profile, including no on-the-record interviews regarding his decision to walk away from football at the age of 29.

On Monday, WISH-TV Colts Insider Zak Keefer released ‘Luck’, a six-part podcast series from The Athletic which chronicles Luck’s football journey from childhood through retirement. The podcast skyrocketed up the charts overnight, becoming the most downloaded sports podcast in the country this week.

On Wednesday, Luck paid his former Colts teammate Robert Mathis’ a visit, helping out at The Gridiron Gang, Mathis’ local Indianapolis youth football skills academy at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

Luck previously made similar visits to give back to the game, including volunteering at Summit High School in Colorado with its prep team in August of 2021.

This January, before the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game in Indianapolis, Luck joined the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 and briefly spoke on the national broadcast ahead of kickoff.

This September, Colts Quarterback Matt Ryan is slated to become the fourth different Week 1 starting quarterback in Indianapolis over the four seasons since Luck’s retirement.