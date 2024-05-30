Anthony Richardson ‘looks phenomenal’ at Colts OTAs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just over seven months ago, Anthony Richardson underwent surgery on his throwing arm for an AC joint strain. But on Thursday, it looked as if he never got injured.

He was slinging the ball all over the field. Everything looked smooth from a mechanical standpoint. It looked clean on both short throws and airing it out down the field.

His starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann has been impressed with how he’s looked so far this summer.

“He looks phenomenal, from what I can tell,” Raimann said, with a big smile and a laugh. “I don’t know much about quarterback play, but he completes his passes and he runs fast, so that’s good.”

Raimann was also impressed with Richardson as a teammate. His work ethic shined as he was training to get back from his injury and he continued to be present with the rest of the guys on the team.

“He was always working, Raimann said. “Even last year, he never lost touch with the guys. He was in here. He was working. He was in the training room. He did everything he could to get back.”

Richardson started four games last year for the Colts before he was sidelined with a shoulder injury to his throwing shoulder. He suffered the injury during a September game against the Tennessee Titans. In the four regular season games he played, he threw for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also had four rushing touchdowns on the season.

Thursday was the the second to last day for non-mandatory OTAs. Mandatory minicamp starts next week and runs Tuesday through Thursday., June 4-6.

Shane Steichen said that these summer practices are a great time of the year to build comradery,

“To be out here with the guys, flying around, there’s some back and forth banter, competition, guys talking trash, I love that stuff,” he said.

The Colts open the regular season against the Texans on Sep. 8 against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.