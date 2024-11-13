Anthony Richardson named starting QB for Week 11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson is back in the starting line up for the Indianapolis Colts.

Per Coach Steichen in a press conference Wednesday, Richardson will start as quarterback in Week 11 against the New York Jets.

Steichen said he believes Richardson has “made the necessary steps to move forward” as the starting QB, and will start for the remainder of the season.

This comes after weeks of Richardson subbing out of a late October game against the Texans.

Two plays forced Richardson to scramble and he tapped his helmet, headed to the sideline. Joe Flacco stepped in for one snap, then took over as starting QB while Richardson remained on the bench.

The Colts play the Jets starting 1 p.m. Sunday.

Per Coach Steichen, Anthony Richardson will start at QB in Week 11. pic.twitter.com/iwLCNxQ0M5 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 13, 2024

