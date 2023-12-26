AP Player of the Week: Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame had first career triple-double

FILE - Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) during an NCAA basketball game against Tennessee on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. On Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, The Associated Press announced Hidalgo as the national player of the week in women's basketball for Week 7 of the season. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 7 of the season:

HANNAH HIDALGO, Notre Dame

The 5-foot-6 freshman guard from Haddonfield, New Jersey, led the Fighting Irish to a win last week over Western Michigan with her first career triple-double. Hidalgo had 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists to go along with five steals. She’s leading the country with six steals a game.RUNNER-UP

Caitlin Clark, Iowa. The senior guard had 35 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 98-69 win over Loyola-Chicago. On the season, Clark is averaging 30.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

HONORABLE MENTION

McKenzie Forbes, Southern California; Ayoka Lee, Kansas State; Sedona Prince, TCU.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Aleighyah Fontenot of Southern. Had 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers to help the Jaguars knock off Oklahoma. It was the first win against a Division I opponent this season for Southern, which has played a difficult non-conference schedule with games against Baylor, Texas, and Kansas State.

AP voters: Pat Eaton-Robb, Doug Feinberg, Pete Iacobelli, Teresa M. Walker, Joe Reedy, Dave Zelio, John Zenor.

