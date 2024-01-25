Athlete of the Week: Plainfield’s Payton Benge

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – It’s been a good year for the Plainfield girls basketball team, and a key reason for the success of the Quakers is the only senior on the team, Payton Benge.

Benge averages 13 points per game, and leads the team in both rebounding and blocked shots.

Earlier this month, the Plainfield Quakers claimed the Hendricks County girls basketball championship in a double overtime thriller.

Making the season even more special for Payton is the fact that she gets to play for her dad, Curt, who is in his 29th year coaching the Quakers.

Payton and her two older sisters all played both golf and basketball at Plainfield. In fact, Payton’s sisters, Kayla and Sierra, played golf collegiately. But for Payton, she enjoyed golf, but basketball was her passion.

She had to work hard early in her high school career, coming off the bench in limited minutes before taking her game to the next level as a junior.

Last fall, Payton committed to continue playing basketball collegiately at Spring Arbor University and says she can’t wait for that chapter.

This season, with so many freshman and sophomores on the Plainfield team, Payton says she’s made it a point to be a team leader, doing all the right things to not only help the Quakers succeed this season, but set the program up for success even after she graduates.