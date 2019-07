KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIAT) — Auburn basketball tipped off it’s first on-site Sweet 16 practice at the Sprint Center Thursday morning.

The No. 5-seeded Tigers are preparing for Friday’s matchup against the Midwest No.1-seeded North Carolina.

Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl and Auburn players met with the media Thursday morning. As you can imagine, they couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity. You can hear from this by clicking on the videos above.