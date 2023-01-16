Sports

Australian Open lookahead: Djokovic returns after COVID ban

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. An Australian judge reinstated tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, which was canceled last week because he is unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic is set to make his return to action at the Australian Open after being banned a year ago because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

He has won 30 of his past 31 tournament matches dating to the end of last season. He is after his 22nd Grand Slam title and his 10th in Australia.

Djokovic faces Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena on Tuesday at Rod Laver Arena in a first-round matchup. No. 2 seed Casper Ruud opens against Tomas Machac, while three-time major champion Andy Murray takes on Matteo Berrettini.

The No. 2-seeded woman, two-time Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur, plays Tamara Zidansek, and No. 4 Caroline Garcia faces Katherine Sebov.