Baez, Almora homer as Cubs rout Mets 17-5

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) – Javier Baez homered and had four hits, Albert Almora Jr. also went deep and drove in six runs, and the Chicago Cubs routed the New York Mets 17-5 on Wednesday night.

The Cubs matched a season high for runs after pouring on 12 over their final three at-bats. They have outscored the Mets 25-8 the past two games.

It’s just what the NL Central leaders needed after managing only three runs in a weekend sweep by Milwaukee that tightened the division race. Chicago remained 2 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers and moved three up on St. Louis.

Kris Bryant had three hits and scored four runs. Ben Zobrist also scored four times.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK