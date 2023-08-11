Bailey & Wood hosts 12th Charity Golf Outing

Jeff Saturday and Mark Clayton were among 200 golfers who teed off Aug. 10, 2023, in the Bailey & Wood Annual Charity Golf Outing at Dye's Walk Country Club in Greenwood, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — It was a great day on the course at Dye’s Walk Country Club in Greenwood.

Former Indianapolis Colts coach and player Jeff Saturday was among the 200 golfers who teed off Thursday morning in the Bailey & Wood Annual Charity Golf Outing. The mortgage lender’s event helped raise money for Hoosier Burn Camp and and the Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy.

News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun was presented with a Hometown Hero award for his community impact.

The 2023 event was the 12th outing that Bailey & Wood has hosted. Company founder Mike Wood says he is so thankful for the support from the community each year.

“It means everything, because for us, the reason we believe in giving back is because they do support us so much. But, to be able to see it, we have 204 golfers today on the course, 72 sponsors, to have you guys out, and Jeff Saturday and Mark Clayton and some other guys, it means a lot because it means they believe in what we’re doing, and ultimately it means that we’re doing the right things, we’re continuing to give back and growing that and we want to continue to grow, and continue to branch out as many places as we can.”

This story was from a script aired on WISH-TV.