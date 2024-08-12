Bailey & Wood hosts annual charity golf outing

GREENWOOD (WISH) — Bailey & Wood hosted their annual charity golf outing on Thursday at Dye’s Walk Country Club in Greenwood.

Over 200 golfers teed off for the event.

This year, the outing helped raise money for two families that have loved ones fighting cancer.

“I don’t think it matters who you are,” Mike Wood, founder of Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lender, said. “I think it’s all about the cause and I think that’s the message that that we’ve got no matter if you’ve been blessed. No matter what you do for a living, there’s always an ability to get together and give back, and you have a great group of people 208 golfers today, 57 companies all coming together to be able to give back.”

“I mean, that’s kind of what our whole company is about,” Bailey Wood, Bailey & Wood events and social media director said. “I mean, obviously we do mortgages, but what’s better than doing business is giving back to the community that’s helped build you guys up for so many years and it’s just a great cause this year, which just makes it even better.”

Cathedral grad and former five time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mark Clayton played in the event.

“Life is not all about taking,” Clayton said. “It’s about it’s about giving and these guys right here, they believe in giving and they put their put their actions out in front of them. They don’t just talk about it. They are about it. So, I’m so happy to be associated and affiliated with the guys right here. They just want to give back.”

This is the 13th outing that Bailey & Wood has hosted. In that time, they have raised over $2 million.