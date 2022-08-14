Sports

Bailey & Wood hosts annual “Charity Golf Outing”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special event returned Thursday to the south side of Indianapolis. Every year, Bailey & Wood hosts a “Charity Golf Outing” where 100% of the proceeds are donated to multiple charities!

It was another monster day out on the golf course. There were 200 golfers in the field to help raise money for Hoosier Burn Camp and veterans throughout Indiana. Former Colts tight end Ken Dilger and center Jeff were both on hand Saturday to help raise money for a couple great causes. This was the 11th outing that Bailey & Wood has put on for our community.

“It’s a golf outing like none other,” Colts Ring of Honor Member Jeff said. “You’re here and you’re experiencing it. We had a national anthem, we had the flyover, man, it is unbelievable. It’s a great event that supports Hoosier Burn Camp, which is a charity I’m personally involved with, and vets throughout our community, so I love what Baily & Wood do. Mike Wood is a friend man, and he has done a phenomenal job not only in business, but in giving back.”

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” Mike Wood said. “If the community didn’t support us we wouldn’t even be here. It’s kind of a responsibility that we have to give back to the people and the communities that we are able to serve, and it means a lot to us.”