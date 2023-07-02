Bananas wrap up Indianapolis games with record-breaking crowds

The Savannah Bananas pulled in an incredible crowd of over 30,000 fans between two games at Victory Field in Indianapolis on June 30 and July 1, 2023. (Provided Photo/Savannah Bananas via Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is safe to say that Indy went bananas for the Savannah Bananas during the team’s Friday and Saturday games at Victory Field.

The Bananas wrapped up their stay in Indianapolis Saturday, sharing on Twitter that the two “insane” games in Indy brought out over 30,000 fans to the stadium, making the crowds the biggest in Bananas’ history.

Friday’s game brought in almost 15,000 fans to the stadium, all ready to see a beautiful game of Banana Ball. The games were filled with music, skits, dancing, acrobatics, and more.

The team shared their love for Indy, saying they couldn’t believe “(they) got to kiss the bricks together, play Wii Baseball, and make the coolest trick plays EVER. Indy, you literally brought the thunder and we’ll be telling everyone about this weekend forever and ever.”

Biggest. Crowds. In. Bananas. History!!!!! Two insane games in Indianapolis, IN with over 30,000 fans. Can’t believe we got to kiss the bricks together, play Wii Baseball, and make the coolest trick plays EVER (still thinking about Mat Wolf catching a pop fly in his pants. 🤯🤯)… pic.twitter.com/g1n257M2qN — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) July 1, 2023

The Indianapolis Indians also expressed their gratitude to the Bananas over Facebook, calling the weekend a “never-ending party” that was “simply…bananas.”

“We hope you enjoyed your time in Indy, Savannah Bananas,” the post reads. “After hosting the two BIGGEST crowds in Bananas history, maybe…just maybe…you’ll come back for more.”

The Bananas continue their world tour Sunday night in Akron, Ohio.