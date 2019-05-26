2019 Indy 500 pace car packs a punch with 460 horsepower

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — If you think all the activity at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is waiting for the weather, think again.

The Indianapolis 500 pace car has already been polished and is ready to lead the pack Sunday afternoon.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive the pace car for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500.

Michael Stouffer with Chevrolet Motor Sports explained this year’s pace car, which is a 2019 Grand Sport, packs a punch with 460 horsepower, going 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. The car also includes a unique General Motors designed decal package with strobe lighting.

“It just looks ready to pace this race doesn’t it?” asked Stouffer.

Stouffer said the car isn’t just a beauty but a safety vehicle.

Four pace cars were brought to this year’s Indy 500. The winner of the race will go home with one of them, and one will go to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

The other two will stay with Chevy.

To learn more about this year’s pace car, click the video.