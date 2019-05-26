LIVE BLOG: 103rd Indianapolis 500

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Drivers take the green flag to start the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500. (WISH Photo/Brian Eckstein)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Drivers take the green flag to start the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500. (WISH Photo/Brian Eckstein)

1:53 p.m. Green flag back out on lap 80. Simon Pagenaud, Ed Carpenter, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi and Sebastien Bourdais the top 5

1:52 p.m. WIll Power will start from the rear of the field for contact with his crew in the pits.

1:49 p.m. Meghan McKeown reports Jordan King's tire changer has been wheeled off for evaluation with a leg injury. His name is Chris Minot and he is also the chief mechanic for Rahal Letterman Lanigan sports car crew.

1:47 p.m. A replay shows a pit crew member of Jordan King was struck by a tire as King attempted to make a pit stop.

1:44 p.m. 2nd caution of the day on lap 74 as Kyle Kaiser hits the wall in turn 4.

1:37 p.m. Leader Simpon Pagenaud makes his 2nd pit stop. Ed Carpenter takes over the race lead

1:34 p.m. After 60 laps, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and Ed Carpenter are 1-2-3.

1:27 p.m. 50 laps complete: Simon Pagenaud is the race leader. Will Power, Ed Carpenter, Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi the top 5. Sebastien Bourdais, Spencer Pigot, Ed Jones, Conor Daly and Marcus Ericsson the top 10.

1:22 p.m. After the cycle of pit stops, pole-sitter Simon Pagenaud retakes the race lead. Power, Carpenter, Newgarden and Sebastien Bourdais the top 5 on lap 45.

1:21 p.m. Helio Castroneves assessed a drive-though penalty for the contact on pit road

1:19 p.m. Contact on pit road between James Davison and Helio Castroneves

1:15 p.m. Pit stops begin under the green flag on lap 32 as leader Simon Pagenaud comes to pit road. That gives the lead to last year's winner, Will Power

1:07 p.m. Colton Herta is out of the race after only completing 4 laps due to mechanical issues.

1:06 p.m. 20 laps in: Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Ed Carpenter, Spencer Pigot and Josef Newgarden are the current top 5.

1:00 p.m. Green flag back out on lap 9. Simon Pagenaud, Ed Carpenter and Will Power the top 3.

12:52 p.m. Caution on lap 6 as Colton Herta's car comes to a stop with engine problems just short of the pits.

12:49 p.m. The 103rd Indianapolis 500 is underway!