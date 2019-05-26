Owner Sam Schmidt on importance of winning Indy 500 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Sam Schmidt at 103rd Indy 500. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) - While drivers are likely full of nerves ahead of the race, owners are probably just as anxious.

Owner Sam Schmidt, who has three cars in the 103rd Indianapolis 500, talked about the importance of winning the Indianapolis 500.

He also discussed his team's strategy in planning for the weather going into Sunday's race.

