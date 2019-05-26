Big Race - Indy

Owner Sam Schmidt on importance of winning Indy 500

Posted: May 26, 2019 09:53 AM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 09:53 AM EDT

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) - While drivers are likely full of nerves ahead of the race, owners are probably just as anxious.

Owner Sam Schmidt, who has three cars in the 103rd Indianapolis 500, talked about the importance of winning the Indianapolis 500.

He also discussed his team's strategy in planning for the weather going into Sunday's race.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

 

 

