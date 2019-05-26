Big Race - Indy

WISH-TV driver analyst Graham Rahal on 103rd Indy 500

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 08:31 AM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 08:31 AM EDT

WISH-TV driver analyst Graham Rahal on 103rd Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) - Drivers and crews are getting set to start their engines and begin the 103rd Indianapolis 500.

WISH-TV driver analyst Graham Rahal, ahead of the race, assessed the situation.

He talked about the weather and reflected on his time participating in the Indianapolis 500.

Sunday is Rahal's 12th Indianapolis 500.

To check out the entire segment, click on the video.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines