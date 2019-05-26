WISH-TV driver analyst Graham Rahal on 103rd Indy 500
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) - Drivers and crews are getting set to start their engines and begin the 103rd Indianapolis 500.
WISH-TV driver analyst Graham Rahal, ahead of the race, assessed the situation.
He talked about the weather and reflected on his time participating in the Indianapolis 500.
Sunday is Rahal's 12th Indianapolis 500.
To check out the entire segment, click on the video.
