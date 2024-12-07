Big Ten Championship Game draws nationwide crowds to Fan Fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Big Ten Championship weekend is here, and fans from Oregon and Penn State are excited to kick things off with the Fan Fest.

The event is at the Indiana Convention Center. It started at 4 p.m. on Friday, and will resume at 10 a.m. on Saturday. It will wrap up at 8 p.m. on Saturday when the Big Ten Championship Game starts.

The game drew fans from all over the country to Indianapolis, and many chose to enjoy the Fan Fest on opening night.

“I’m actually really excited,” said Lexi Lin, a Penn State fan from Orlando, Florida. “I did finals today to get to this game. I had to take them at the Fort Lauderdale[-Hollywood International] Airport before flying out. I took one a few minutes ago, and now I am here.”

Lexi Lin traveled with her mother, Mary Lin, who is a Penn State alum.

“Excited! That’s why we came! Tomorrow, I am wearing my 1986 national championship sweatshirt,” Mary Lin said. “Still looks good!”

Ryan Bendele traveled from Richmond, Virginia, to cheer on Oregon. He said he loves the team because his dad is an alum.

“I think it’s where we should be,” Bendele said. “A lot of people said the Ducks aren’t physical enough to be in the Big Ten, but we clearly have the guys in the trenches and we’re ready to dominate another historical Big Ten conference team in Penn State.”

Eric Shaner is a Penn State fan who came all the way from Greencastle, Pennsylvania.

“We were going to make sure we were here and then thanks to Ohio State’s choke job, tickets were really cheap on the resale market because they were 21-point favorites and couldn’t get the job done, and they were all offloading their tickets,” Shaner said. “So, we said we’ll take their charity.”

Desiree Tumey did not have to travel far to cheer on the Ducks being from the south side of Indianapolis.

“My husband is a huge Oregon fan,” Tumey said. “So, just rallying with him. It is so exciting. I think he was a little bit more excited than I was, but we had a lot of fun. We got to go see them earlier this year play against Purdue.”

Tumey was at the Fan Fest with her sister-in-law Brandee Miller. Miller is another Oregon fan. She traveled from Terre Haute to be at the event.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Miller said. “I like all the different activities. It’s really cool. They’re very kid-friendly, which I really appreciate. I’m having lots of fun.”

