INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Big Ten Championship is back in Indianapolis for the ninth year and the convention center is preparing for more than 35,000 fans.

Fans have a chance to experience one-on-one activities at the Big Ten Fan Fest.

It features a golf simulator, wiffle ball, a 40 yard dash, putt putt golf and hockey.

It opens Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets purchased for the game are eligible for entry into the convention center.