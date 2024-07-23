Big Ten football championship staying in Indianapolis through 2028

Day 2 of the 2019 Big Ten Football Championships including the Fan Fest in the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Indiana Sports Corp will bid to host the 2025-2028 Big Ten football championship games at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Provided Photo/ISC)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti announced at Big Ten football media days on Tuesday that the Big Ten football championship game will remain in Indianapolis through 2028.

The game will continue to be played in Lucas Oil Stadium, the only stadium that the Big Ten football championship game has ever been played.

The first Big Ten football championship game was played in 2011.

This season will be the first season that the Big Ten will not have divisions since the championship game started. The top two teams in the final regular season standings will play each other in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship.

This will also be the first season of the expanded 12 team playoff for college football.

“The new expanded college football playoffs will give more Big Ten teams the opportunity to compete for a national championship,” Petitti said.

Michigan beat Iowa in the championship last year, and the Wolverines were the eventual College Football Playoff champions.

This story will be updated.