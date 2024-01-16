Bill Belichick interviews with Falcons for head coach role; LA Chargers speak to Jim Harbaugh

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to reporters during a news conference before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(CNN) — Bill Belichick has interviewed for the vacant head coach role with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced on Monday.

Belichick – who left the New England Patriots last week after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles with the organization – has shown no sign of giving up on his coaching career, and an interview with the Falcons is a first step towards moving on from Massachusetts.

This was Belichick’s first interview since leaving the Patriots and no deal is imminent, but there is mutual interest with ongoing conversations, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

Belichick had extended playoff success during his time in Foxborough, something which the Falcons have not.

The franchise has advanced to two Super Bowls in their history, the most recent coming in 2016 in which it held a 28-3 lead over Belichick’s Patriots, only for New England to mount a famous comeback and win 34-28.

According to the Falcons, Belichick is one of six candidates the team has interviewed for the head coach job, including Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.

Harbaugh to Los Angeles?

Elsewhere, reigning NCAA national champion head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed for the open head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced on Monday.

Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to the national title with a 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies earlier in January, completing an unbeaten 15-0 season and winning the program’s title first since 1997.

The 60-year-old has been linked back to a return to the NFL though, with the Chargers the first team to interview him since the national championship win.

Harbaugh has coached in the NFL before, spending four seasons as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

In the 2012 season, he lost in Super Bowl XLVII – against his older brother and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. In his four NFL seasons as a head coach, Harbaugh led the 49ers to the NFC championship game three times and had an overall record of 49-22-1, including 5-3 in the postseason.

Harbaugh is one of many candidates who have been interviewed by the Chargers so far in their hiring process for the head coach role, a list which includes the team’s offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, amongst others.

According to NFL protocols, teams must conduct interviews with employees of other teams virtually prior to the conclusion of the divisional round of playoff games on Sunday, January 21. There are no limitations on teams conducting interviews with candidates who are employed by other teams.