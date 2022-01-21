Sports

Bishop Chatard’s remarkable start lifts coach, star guard after tragic loss

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bishop Chatard’s Kenny Roseman is as loyal as they come.

Growing up on Indianapolis’ west side, Roseman’s old neighborhood of Haughville is still one of his proudest subjects to talk about.

“I gave a commencement speech last year at George Washington (High School), and one of my punchlines was, ‘My dad made me, but Haughville saved me,'” Roseman said. “So, that’s kind of how I roll a little bit.”

Roseman attended Cathedral High School but has lived for his Indianapolis city roots ever since.

His career has been spent as an educator in the Indianapolis Public School system, commuting every day from south of the city to George Washington High School downtown.

At night, Roseman’s fiery side is parked on the sidelines of the intense Indianapolis high school hoops scene.

He spent years as an assistant for a few city programs, and most recently as head coach at George Washington for six seasons.

Recently, Roseman realized the clock was ticking and the decision that followed was an easy one.

“I stepped down two years ago at George Washington because my oldest son, A.J., is growing up so quick,” Roseman said. “I didn’t want to miss his last two years of high school basketball, so I stepped down from coaching so I could be a full-time dad.”

All along, Misty Roseman never missed a game.

Also a lifelong educator and leader in the Indianapolis Public School system, Misty and Ken were an instant match nearly two decades ago.

“That is kind of a Disney story,” Kenny Roseman said. “She was the cheerleading coach, I was the freshman basketball coach, and that is how we met.”

“That was a beautiful story.”

The two sacrificed for over 15 years, working, coaching, and making sure their two boys A.J. and Ethan were on the best path to great educations and athletic experiences.

For the past three years, Misty would drive 40 minutes every morning to drop off A.J. at Bishop Chatard before heading to work.

A plan was in the works for this year: Move to the north side of Indianapolis and finally ditch the countless hours in the car each week.

Together, the two were ready to enjoy every ounce of Bishop Chatard varsity basketball until an unexpected call one year ago this coming week.

“She (Misty) was not feeling well, and went and to get a COVID test,” Roseman said. “It was negative, but she was still not feeling well, not feeling well, so she went to get checked out that Thursday.”

“On Friday, Bishop Chatard played Brebeuf, so I am here watching A.J, and at the middle of the first quarter, my youngest, Ethan, calls me and says, ‘Mom can’t breathe.'”

Roseman frantically ran out of the gymnasium. What paramedics were discovering at home in the Roseman’s driveway was Misty, just 47 years old, suffering complications from phenomena.

“She passed on the way to the hospital. It just hurts so much.”

Roseman, still years from retirement as a full-time high school teacher, was left with two teenage boys to raise.

Together, they had basketball.

Still mourning the loss of Misty, the Roseman’s were met with serendipitous, positive news.

The Bishop Chatard boys basketball varsity coaching position was open.

Kenny was conflicted. Teach, coach, and make sure the two boys still had their dad around?

“He (A.J.) looked me in the eye and said, ‘Dad, do what you love to do.'”

That is all Roseman needed to hear.

Behind incredible support from the Chatard community, Roseman landed the job and also new housing for the family near the school.

Countless meals were donated to the family, carpools organized, you name it — the Roseman’s became priority number one for so many around the school.

And then the season started.

First, an opening-night 14-point win over Roseman’s former team at George Washington.

Then, Chatard hung on by five points over a talented Heritage Christian squad.

Fast forward six weeks later?

Chatard is off to its best start in school history. A perfect 13-0 record and ranked No. 5 in the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 3A.

“Yeah 13-0, I would have never imagined it, but these guys have totally bought in,” Roseman said.

A.J. Roseman is leading the way, averaging over 16 points per game for the Trojans.

“She (Misty) is watching over me, my brother Ethan, and my dad,” A.J. Roseman said. “I can still feel her presence, even though she is not here, physically, I know she is still orchestrating everything for us.”

A win streak, ultimately, is a number.

The lasting image of this team? A family staying in the game.

“Just to see him (A.J.) smile again, and having fun, and embracing this season, it has been special.”

Bishop Chatard was going for a 14th consecutive victory Thursday night in the Indianapolis City Tournament quarterfinal game against Crispus Attucks. Attucks won 61-59.