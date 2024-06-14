Block party kicks off festivities at US Olympic Team Trials for swimming in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Festivities on Friday kicked off the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming in Indianapolis.

Sam Reel, communications coordinator for Indiana Sports Corp, said, “We have food vendors. We have games. We have cornhole. We’ll have concerts out here every single night. Every single one of them is free. Every night, we will have a different artist out here on Georgia Street.”

Although the party started at 5 p.m. Friday, the festivities will continue throughout the course of the trials until June 23. Georgia Street is just northeast of Lucas Oil Stadium, where a giant swimming pool was built for the trials. To find Georgia Street, just look for the miniature replica of the Paris Eiffel Tower.

The free concert lineup includes 1990s throwbacks and a Taylor Swift-themed night. Concerts will run from 2-7 p.m.

In addition to the concerts, food vendors will line the area each day.

Cameron Cousins, operations manager of Please & Thank You, said, “We are a coffee shop best known for our chocolate chip cookies. We’re just here to be day-makers. We hope to make days and give them good treats and beverages.”

A swim-up bar without water is also available for anyone 21 and older.

Along with all of the fun, there are several volunteering opportunities available. Reel said, “If you’re interested in volunteering, you can see one of these medals. You get a chance to earn your own gold medal just by being a volunteer and helping out with this event.”

