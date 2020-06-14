Sports

Boomer, Blue will be inducted into National Mascot Hall of Fame during virtual ceremony Sunday

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

WHITING, Ind. (WISH) — Two famous mascots in Indiana sports will be inducted into the National Mascot Hall of Fame (MHOF) Sunday afternoon.

Boomer, the friendly feline who cheers on the Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and Blue, the official mascot of the Indianapolis Colts, will be inducted during the first-ever Virtual Induction Ceremony Sunday at 1 p.m. EST. The ceremony is being held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans around the globe can watch the ceremony online.

Boomer and Blue are two of four 2020 MHOF inductees. The Oriole Bird, the official mascot of the Baltimore Orioles, and Youppi! will also be inducted Sunday afternoon. Youppi! is the former mascot for the MLB’s Expos (the franchise moved to Washington, D.C. in 2004 and became the Washington Nationals) and now represents the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens.

