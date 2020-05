Boston Marathon canceled for 1st time in 124-year history

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: A detail of the Boston Marathon finish line on April 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the race was rescheduled to September 14, 2020 instead of being run on April 20, Patriot's Day. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history.

Organizers said Thursday that they instead will have a “virtual event” in which participants who verify that they ran 26.2 miles on their own will receive their finisher’s medal.

The race had originally been scheduled for April 20 before being postponed for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic.