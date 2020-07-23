Boston Red Sox put up a Black Lives Matter billboard over Massachusetts Turnpike

Mandatory Credit: Photo by CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10719977a) Traffic passes by the Boston Red Sox newly unveiled 'Black Live Matter' banner along the Massachusetts Turnpike (Interstate 90) in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 22 July 2020. The Boston Red Sox have joined other organizations in supporting the movement of BLM, following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in May 2020, and the worldwide protests demanding policing reform and racial equality. Boston Red Sox Black Lives Matter banner, USA - 22 Jul 2020 (Provided Photo/CNN)

(CNN) — The Boston Red Sox are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The phrase “Black Lives Matter” — written in the baseball team’s font — has been placed on the massive billboard that runs alongside the Massachusetts Turnpike by Fenway Park.

The billboard, operated by the Red Sox Foundation, is a recent installation, according to CNN affiliate WCVB.

“Recognizing that we have work to do ourselves, we wanted to show that we stand with those who are working to achieve racial equity,” Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran said in a statement to the Boston Globe.

Curran and the Red Sox Foundation did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Though the Red Sox have not spoken publicly about the billboard, manager Ron Roenicke said earlier this week that he supports any players who wish to take a knee, a gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Red Sox Foundation website also features a June statement from president and CEO Sam Kennedy, condemning the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, calling them “stark reminders that racism and police brutality continue to be pervasive in America.”

“I am so grateful to my teammates who consistently remind me that the Red Sox have an obligation to amplify the voices of those who share our values, but do not share our platform. Silence in the face of injustice is unacceptable,” he wrote.

Last month, the foundation also tweeted that as part of its “commitment to amplify social justice,” it has put together a resource guide “outlining educational materials and recommended ways to help.”