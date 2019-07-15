Boxing legend Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker dies in accident

3 Apr 1995: Pernell Whitaker stands in the ring before a fight against Julio Cezar Vasquez. Whitaker won the fight. Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty /Allsport

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police have identified the man hit and killed by a vehicle late Sunday night as local boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker.

Virginia Beach Police were called to the scene of the accident, near the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road, around 10 p.m.

They say Whitaker, 55, was located and it was determined he had succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the accident.

The westbound lanes of Northampton Boulevard were closed for over 3 hours while police investigated.