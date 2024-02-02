Boys and Girls Club of Indy chosen as Charity of Choice for the NBA All-Star game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis has been selected as one of two Charities of Choice for the NBA All-Star game.

The charity has been selected for the West Team, which includes Lebron James and Steph Curry, with the East Team taking Special Olympics Indiana for their charity.

This will be the largest fundraiser in the organization’s history, according to a press release, and is set to put the “biggest spotlight on our amazing organization that we have ever had in our 131 years.”

The NBA All-Star game is set to take place Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.