Boys & Girls Clubs of Indy, Special Olympics Indiana to benefit from NBA All-Star Game

Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis has been selected as one of two Charities of Choice for the NBA All-Star Game.

The charity has been selected for the West Team, which includes Lebron James and Steph Curry.

The East Team is taking Special Olympics Indiana for its charity.

This will be the largest fundraiser in the organization’s history, according to a press release, and is set to put the “biggest spotlight on our amazing organization that we have ever had in our 131 years.”

The NBA All-Star game is set for Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.